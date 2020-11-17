The best Black Friday TV deal yet? This half-price 55in 4K TV is $200 at Best Buy

Best Buy is ending its 'Early Access' Black Friday deals with a bang by offering a 50% saving on the 55-inch TCL 55S434 4K TV. Normally $400, this feature-packed set is currently available for just $200.

That's a darn tempting deal on a 55-inch 4K TV that packs Android TV and Google Assistant voice control.

Fancy kickstarting your Christmas shopping? To see this exclusive 'Early Access' price, you'll simply need to log in to your 'My Best Buy' account (or create one for free here).

TCL 55S434 55-inch 4K TV: $399.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

If you're not familiar with TCL, they're a reputable budget TV brand. This nicely-priced 4K HDR screen boasts Android TV, voice control and access to a glut of apps including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and HBO Max. Don't forget: you'll need to sign into 'My Best Buy' or sign up to reveal the discount.

While we haven't reviewed this particular model, TCL TVs have a reputation for offering good value for money. As well as having a 4K picture quality, this 55-inch model supports HDR10 content, which offers a welcome boost in color-depth and brightness.

It runs Android TV, too, which is one of the best interfaces in the business. As well as slick menus, Google's smart TV platform opens the gates to thousands of apps, greatly enhancing the abilities of your TV. There's even a voice remote bundled in, so you can control your TV using voice commands.

Android TV has Chromecast built in, meaning you can cast photos, music, videos and more from your phone straight to your big screen. In other words, this TCL smart TV should make cord-cutting a doddle.

Connections include three HDMI inputs, as well as a headphone jack and of course built-in speakers (though we'd strongly recommend adding soundbar if you want your movie nights to pack a punch).

If your priority is screen size and decent smarts, this TCL is certainly worth considering – especially at this incredibly low price of $200.

