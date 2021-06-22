The 6 best Prime Day headphone deals – save up to £140 on five-star pairs

As with many things in life – Dairy Milk variants, the Netflix catalogue... – there's always too much choice when it comes to Amazon Prime Day headphone deals. The retailer is awash with headphone discounts across its two-day annual sales event, which this year started yesterday and ends tonight.

So if you're in need of new pair headphones, whether it's a premium pair of over-ears or a budget pair of true wireless earbuds, but aren't sure which best deserves your hard-earned cash, let us help.

We've reviewed tons of pairs, and the six we've chosen below are all recommendable at their original price and now even more tempting with their current Prime Day discount...

Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £130 at Amazon (save £90)

These multi-Award-winning true wireless buds combine effective active noise-cancelling with great sound, and they're now down to their lowest ever price. A brilliant Prime Day deal for anyone who can't stretch to the new (but more expensive) WF-1000XM4. Five stars, Award winnersView Deal

Beyerdynamic Soul BYRD (wired) £70 £39 at Amazon (save £31)

"This is a superb pair of in-ear headphones – such an easy listen, but interesting and captivating too." That's what we said of these wired Beyerdynamics at £70, so this hefty discount makes them even more tempting. Five starsView Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £210 at Amazon (save £140)

A breakaway from the QuietComfort range, the 700 over-ears are more of a premium series from Bose, with both acoustics and signal processing having been redesigned. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on, noise-cancelling is class-leading, and sonically they're also strong. Four stars

View Deal

Earfun Air Pro £70 £55.97 at Amazon (save £14.03)

The true wireless Earfun Air Pro earbuds fit securely, connect easily, have reliable controls and feature basic but effective noise-cancelling profiles. There’s also USB-C charging and wearer detection, plus the sound is pretty decent for the money. Five stars, Award winnersView Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3 £349 £230 at Amazon (save £119)

An excellent pair of wireless over-ears from Sennheiser. These latest models from the reputable brand are a joy to listen to, thanks to their energetic and rhythmic sound. Noise-cancelling is very effective too. Five starsView Deal

Panasonic RZ-S500W £160 £90 at Amazon (save £70)

Panasonic’s most premium true wireless earbuds are some of the best budget noise-cancelling pairs we've tested. They prove a classy option, with an expansive, detailed presentation, excellent noise cancelling and superb touch controls. Five starsView Deal

MORE:

See the best-selling Amazon Prime Day deal so far

Here are the best Prime Day soundbar deals live now

Or check out the best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals

Looking for a TV bargain? Best Prime Day TV deals is the page for you