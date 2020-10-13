The 5 best Prime Day tablet deals 2020

Looking for the best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals? There's plenty flying around right now, but here's our top five.

Amazon has knocked $100 off the superb Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (Gold) – a sleek 10in HD tablet that makes a great budget iPad alternative. It was $379, it's now $279. There's also $50 off the 8in A 8.0, which drops to $99.

If you're dead-set on an Apple iPad, Amazon has slashed the brilliant 2019 iPad mini (Space Grey) from $399 to $336. It's rare to see premium Apple products – let alone recent iPads – at such deep discounts, so we'd wager this deal won't hang around long.

On a tighter budget? Amazon has slashed the cost of its own devices, too. Prime members can get almost 50% off selected Fire HD tablets, which means the Fire HD 10 is now just $80.

Credit card ready for action? Here's are the 5 best Amazon Prime tablet deals. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up, we'll be keeping a keen eye tablet prices in the coming weeks .

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 64GB $279 $179 at Amazon

The Tab E is a cheaper still but doesn't really cut it as a budget tablet. Instead, we'd suggest the 8in Tab A, which offers a sharp and colourful screen and is a serious budget alternative to the iPad. Amazon has slashed a whopping $100 off the price, too.

Fire HD 10 tablet $149.99 $79.99

The 10.1in 1080p HD screen does a fine job of screening films and TV shows, but it's also great for gaming. The base model comes with 32GB of storage and a 12 hour battery life. Even better, it now almost half price! View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB $959 $599 at Best Buy

You can save $360 off this multi-tasking tablet at Best Buy. It sports a with 12.3in PixelSense display that automatically adjusts to ambient light and a battery that fast-charges to 80% in one hour. You even get the Type Cover keyboard included in the deal price.

