The 15 best Prime Day deals not on Amazon

On Amazon Prime Day, you might think Amazon has all the deals. But you would be wrong. While the retailer has undoubtedly gone great guns during one of the biggest sales of the year, it's not the only game in town. There are some brilliant deals to be had elsewhere on all kinds of products, including TVs, speakers, headphones, turntables, DACs and all else besides.

Such as? Glad you asked...

The best Prime Day deals not on Amazon

(opens in new tab) Philips 48OLED806 2021 48-inch OLED TV £1299 £799 at Richer Sounds (save £500) (opens in new tab)

Let's cut straight to the chase: this is our favourite TV of 2021. The OLED806 series is just brilliant, offering super-punchy and crisp images, solid sound, Ambilight and loads of next-gen gaming features, and at 48 inches it is compact enough for most lounges.

(opens in new tab) KEF Q350 AV 5.1 £2210 £1650 at Peter Tyson (save £560) (opens in new tab)

This five-star speaker package is a bold and powerful performer. Based on the Award-winning Q350 standmount speakers, it offers excellent timing and an exciting and expressive presentation. A bargain at full price; now, unmissable.

(opens in new tab) Wharfedale Evo 4.4 £1199 £999 at Sevenoaks (save £200) (opens in new tab)

Arguably the best deal on this page, this is a £200 discount on the best floorstanding speakers at this level. The Evo 4.4 are excellent speakers for the money – they pack in a lot of tech and use it to deliver a class-leading sound.

(opens in new tab) Denon AVR-X2700H £749 £599 at Sevenoaks (save £150) (opens in new tab)

Full features and class-leading home cinema sound – it’s a very reasonable price for a very good AVR. There are cheaper AVRs, but few of them are as impressive.



(opens in new tab) Triangle Borea BR08 £999 £749 at Richer Sounds (opens in new tab)

Partnered with the right electronics and given room to breathe, these floorstanding speakers really shine. Expect a dynamic, punchy and rhythmic sound that keeps you coming back for more.

(opens in new tab) Q Acoustics 3030i speakers £329 £239 at Sevenoaks (save £90) (opens in new tab)

On the hunt for a pair of budget bookshelf speakers? How about this five-star pair from Q Acoustics? Give them a bit of space to let the bass ports breathe and you will be able to sit back and enjoy their wonderfully dynamic sound.

(opens in new tab) Marantz PM7000N streaming system £1199 £899 at Richer Sounds (save £300) (opens in new tab)

A £300 saving on a 2020 & 2021 What Hi-Fi? Awards winner is not to be sniffed at, and this Marantz is a really special piece of kit. It's a practical, well-furnished just-add-speakers streaming system that really impressed us with its entertaining performance.

(opens in new tab) Sony PS-HX500 £449 £279 at Sevenoaks (save £170) (opens in new tab)

If you want to archive your vinyl as hi-res digital audio files, this Sony turntable will allow you to do just that. Not only does it boast this useful tech, the PS-HX500 sounds sensational for the money. And it's now available at a new low price at Sevenoaks.

(opens in new tab) Audiolab M-DAC+ £749 £679 at Richer Sounds (save £170) (opens in new tab)

The Audiolab M-DAC+ gets an awful lot right – so much, in fact, it comfortably justifies its ‘+’ designation. Lavishly detailed, fastidiously organised and elegantly straight-edged in its sound, it absolutely demands an audition. It helps that it's one of the best connected, too.

(opens in new tab) iFi Audio hip-dac £169 £125 at AV.com (save £45) (opens in new tab)

If you are looking for a high-quality portable DAC, this iFi is well worth a place on the shortlist. Its combination of battery power, fine build and easy-going sound quality makes it one of the front-runners at this level.

(opens in new tab) Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 system £1446 £946 at Sevenoaks (opens in new tab)

The energy and exuberance of this package are infectious, and complemented by a great deal of maturity and insight. A great floor-standing speaker package to kick-start an entry-level AV system.

(opens in new tab) Yamaha RX-A6A £2499 £1999 at Sevenoaks (save £500) (opens in new tab)

Yamaha's best value AVR shares a similar high spec to the company's flagship model with HDMI 2.1 across all ports with 8K/60Hz pass-through and support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Auro-3D. Casting is also well catered for with AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth 4.2 (SBC / AAC) on board, as well as Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility. This five-star future-proofed amp has a stunning spec and sound.

(opens in new tab) LG SP11RA £1499 £999 at Box (save £500) (opens in new tab)

This 2021 flagship soundbar is surprisingly agile, with a detailed top end and easy-going character. It hasn't got the most robust low end but it does offer an even and immersive listening experience with a tech spec that is one of the most comprehensive and future-proofed available.

