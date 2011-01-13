The Columa systems, as you might expect, use floorstanding column speakers with aluminium cabinets, replace the company's Concept S and Concept S+R models, and are available in a variety of configurations.
The Columa 300 comes in three versions, with each speaker using a 19mm mesh dome tweeter and two 7cm mid/bass drivers. Each system combines four column speakers with a dedicated centre speaker and a 180W active subwoofer.
The 'S' set uses four short columns, designed for use freestanding or wall-mounted, and sells for £489, the 'L' set uses four longer freestanding columns at £569, and the 'M' set uses the long columns for the front left and right speakers, and the shorter ones for the rears. It sells for £529.
The Columa 300R range has a 5x50W AV receiver built into the subwoofer, with an external control panel, seven inputs, Dolby/DTS decoder and AM/FM tuner. It's available in the same configurations as the Columa 300: the 'S' set is £699, the 'M' £749 and the 'L' £769.
The systems are available direct from Teufel's website, with free shipping until the end of January. All Teufel products come with an eight-week return policy, enabling buyers to try them at home, and receive a full refund if not satisfied.
Teufel introduces new surround sound speaker packages
