Stop what you're doing, Ultimate Ears' Wonderboom 2 is now $50 for Black Friday

The superb Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker has been slashed in price for Black Friday 2020. The UE Wonderboom 2 (the Californian firm's most recent Wonderboom) is down from its $100 MSRP to just $50 – that's right, it's currently half price, meaning fifty bucks stays with you.

The Wonderboom 2 picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award soon after its launch last year, and we don't hand those out lightly. We praised its weighty bass and long battery life, but its feature set is what really made it stand out from the competition.

Not only can you pair it with other Ultimate Ears speakers (or stereo pair it with another Wonderboom 2), you can also activate a dedicated mode for outdoor listening – and this is no gimmick, it's a genuinely useful feature that'll make your music clearer in an outside setting. Add to that the fact that it's hardwearing enough to take anything Mother Nature can throw at it and it sounds detailed with a remarkably weighty bass for its mug-sized proportions, and you've got pretty much an unbeatable Bluetooth speaker – especially for $50.

Someone's Holiday season gift may just have been sorted...

