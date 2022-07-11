Stop what you're doing, the UE Wonderboom 2 is just £51 this Prime Day

The superb Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker has been slashed in price for Prime Day and is now down from £90 to just £51.51 (opens in new tab) saving you 43%.

Five-star Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 deal

The excellent Wonderboom 2 ups the ante on its predecessor with a 13-hour battery, IP67 water- and dust-proofing, stereo pairing and an outdoor mode (it's a little tree button on the underside of the speaker). The original was already splendid, and this little mug-size speaker is even better. And it's almost half price!

The Wonderboom 2 picked up a What Hi-Fi? award soon after its launch, and we don't hand those out lightly. We praised its weighty bass and long battery life, but its feature set is what really made it stand out from the competition.

Not only can you pair it with other Ultimate Ears speakers (or stereo pair it with another Wonderboom 2), but you can also activate a dedicated mode for outdoor listening – and this is no gimmick, it's a genuinely useful feature that'll make your music clearer in an outside setting. Add to that the fact that it's hardwearing enough to take anything Mother Nature can throw at it and it sounds detailed with a remarkably weighty bass for its mug-sized proportions, and you've got pretty much an unbeatable Bluetooth speaker – especially for £51.

