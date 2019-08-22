Spotify introduces free 3-month Premium trial for new subscribers

Spotify is known to run promotional deals on its pay-for Premium subscription plans now and again – only in May did it offer new subscribers three months of Premium for just 99p/99cents.

As of today (22nd August), though, the green streaming giant is making an introductory offer on Premium plans permanent.

All year round, new subscribers to Spotify Premium (i.e. those who haven't signed up for, or tried, the tier before*) can now get three months completely free. That's 90 days of unlimited, ad-free access to the streaming catalogue with the benefit of Spotify Connect.

When that period is over, the subscription can continue at the monthly cost or simply be cancelled.

The new policy is valid from today on individual (£9.99 or $9.99/month) and student (£4.99 or $4.99/month) plans and will roll out across Family and the new Duo plans in the coming months.

The move is Spotify's latest incentivisation in an effort to capitalise on its 108 million paying subscribers. The world's most popular music streaming service is facing unwavering competition from the likes of Amazon Music Unlimited, which is reportedly gaining subscribers faster than Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal.

*As per Spotify's terms, the offer is not available on Headspace, non-recurring products, and most carrier billing (except for Individual in JP, AU, DE, CH and Student in JP).

