It's the latest feature to be added to Mu-so and will let Spotify premium subscribers stream a wide range of songs through the device via the Spotify app, while preserving the battery life of your mobile device.

Mu-so is expected to go on sale this autumn for £895 from specialist retailers, John Lewis and selected Apple stores. AirPlay, aptX Bluetooth and UPnP (Universal Plug and Play) capability are also featured.

It represents a major departure from Naim's more traditional audio products, with the Mu-so coming with six 75W digital amps that drive six custom-designed drivers inside its aluminium-covered MDF casing.

The drivers include two midrange drivers in their own enclosure, two tweeters and two 'racetrack' bass drivers. Round the back is the heatsink, while extra USB and 3.5mm analogue inputs are on the side.

Mu-so will be able to cater for WAV, FLAC and AIFF up to 24-bit/192kHz; ALAC up to 24-bit/96kHz; MP3 up to 48kHz, 320kb (16-bit); AAC up to 48kHz, 320kb (16-bit); and OGG and WMA up to 48kHz (16-bit).

It can operate as a standalone system or be used as part of a Naim or AirPlay multi-room set-up, with the new control app for iOS and Android devices expected to be made available this month [September].

And while its dark-grey grille will come as standard on the Mu-so, Naim has now confirmed details of the three optional grilles that can be purchased separately, for £70 each, to customise your unit.

Deep Blue, Burnt Orange and Vibrant Red are the three optional grilles to be made available, with all three on sale at launch from selected retailers and then directly through Naim later in the year.

