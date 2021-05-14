Sony WF-1000XM4: latest leak reveals design, colours and wireless charging

It seems that Wednesday's huge Sony WF-1000XM4 leak was just getting us warmed up for the week. Japanese Twitter user @mirai160525 – a self-described "blogger specializing in Sony" – has now published some even better renders of Sony's forthcoming noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, this time showing them in two (expected) colour schemes – black and silver.

Spotted by TheWalkmanBlog, the leaked images show the size of the WF-1000XM4 compared to their What Hi-Fi? Award-winning predecessors, the 2019-released WF-1000XM3. Grab your magnifying glass (or get on your device's zoom) and you’ll be able to get a decent look at the microphone openings, which point to 'Hi-Res' audio support.

Previous leaks have all but confirmed that Sony’s next flagship true wireless earbuds will feature wireless charging this time around, but the new renders offer a detailed look at the case itself. It seems to have a slimmer profile than the current XM3 case and a slighter higher charging output rating (140mA vs 120mA), which should return faster charging speeds.

(Image credit: @mirai160525)

The design of the XM4 buds leaked back in February, so we’ve 'known' about their updated aesthetic for a while now, but you would think that today’s fresh leak confirms – once and for all – that Sony has ditched the elongated ‘pill’ shape of the XM3 for a rounder, more compact enclosure that mimics the likes of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Panasonic RZ-S500W.

In the market for a new pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds? You might want to wait until the arrival of the Sony WF-1000XM4 buds, which are tipped to launch in early June. That said, they're likely to come with a premium price tag, so if you aren't prepared to spend northwards of £200 ($200) on a pair, now might be a good time to bag a bargain on their outgoing predecessors and take up a WF-1000XM3 deal.

