Sony unveils XE70 range of 4K HDR TVs

Sony's XE7002, XE7003, and XE7073 televisions will play 4K HDR content from Netflix, Amazon Video, and YouTube.

You can now add a new range to Sony's list of 2017 televisions - the XE70.

The line, which includes the XE7002, XE7003, and XE7073, has support for 4K and HDR content from Netflix and Amazon Video. There's also a dedicated YouTube button on the remote, for quick browsing.

It also has the standard Sony software, including 4K X-Reality Pro image processing, Motionflow XR motion-smoothing software, and ClearAudio+ for "an immersive surround experience".

The XE70 range comes with four different screen sizes - 43", 49", 55" and 65" - and will be available from July this year. Price details are yet to be confirmed but based on last year's models this looks set to be an entry-level line-up.

