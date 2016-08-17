Sony's 4K televisions are having difficulty living up to their name as many owners are reporting that, when trying to view Ultra HD content using their Sky Q equipment, the picture is subject to juddering that can make programmes unwatchable.

Users have taken to the Sony and Sky consumer forums to complain about the incompatability of the services, their frustration exacerbated by the fact that the only information from Sky's 'Help' page simply suggests putting the TV into standby then turning it back on, or selecting a different TV input.

Meanwhile Sony's solution suggests that the best way to completely remove the judder when watching 4K content is to switch the Sky box's output to the HD 1080i or 1080p setting, which rather defeats the point of having a 4K set in the first place.

Sky has acknowledged the problem and in a statement to What Hi-Fi? says it is “working with Sony to resolve the issue.”

Sony says it is aware of the issue and it "has been fixed internally, we are now working on the release of a software update". While Sony did not specify when it would be releasing the update, users on Sky's forum have apparently been told that the issue will be resolved within a 90-day period. However, this has not yet been officially confirmed.

The Sony TV models that are currently affected, both from 2015 and 2016 production, are listed on its website. The problem can also occur with the BT Vision UHD YouView set-top box, according to online reports.

If you have been affected by this problem, let us know in the comments box below.

