New from Sony is the CMT-V75BTiP all-in-one audio system with built-in iPhone/iPad dock, CD player and DAB+ radio.

The speakers use Sony's patented Magnetic Fluid technology which means they don't need a damper, so they can be super slim.

For those who don't have an iDevice there's Bluetooth connectivity for wireless music streaming.

The Sony CMT-V75BTiP will be available in the UK from June 2012, price £230.

