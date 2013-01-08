Here’s a complete rundown of the new Sony 2013 TV range announced at CES 2013. Some of these Sony TV series will be US only and UK models will be confirmed shortly, as will prices and release dates where not shown.
Sony Bravia X900A Series
KD-65X9005A 65in, £tbc (pictured, available Summer)
KD-55X9005A 55in, £tbc (available Summer)
Ultra HD (4K)
4K X-Reality Pro picture engine
Motionflow XR800
Magnetic Fluid speaker technology
Passive 3D (4 pairs of glasses included)
Wifi
NFC remote
MHL-ready
USB playback
Sony Bravia W900A Series
KDL-55W900A 55in, £tbc (pictured, available Spring)
KDL-46W900A 46in, £tbc (available Spring)
KDL-40W900A 40in, £tbc (available Spring)
Full HD
Edge LED backlight
X Reality Pro Engine
Motionflow XR800
Active 3D (2 pairs of glasses included)
Wifi
NFC remote
MHL-ready
Sony Bravia W805 Series
KDL-55W805 55in £tbc (available Spring)
KDL-47W805 47in £tbc (pictured, available Spring)
KDL-42W805 42in £tbc (available Spring)
Full HD
X Reality Pro engine
Motionflow XR400
Passive 3D (4 pairs of glasses included)
Wifi
MHL-ready
Sony Bravia W650A Series
KDL-42W650A 42in £tbc (available Spring)
KDL-32W650A 32in £tbc (available Spring)
Full HD
Edge LED backlight
X Reality Pro engine
Motionflow XR200
