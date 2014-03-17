Sonos is offering any customer who buys a Sonos Playbar, a free Sonos Bridge and a six-month subscription to Spotify Premium.

The Sonos Playbar costs £600, and received five stars in our review. It connects to your TV via digital optical cable and boosts the quality of sound from your TV.

The Sonos Bridge connects to your home Wi-Fi router, enabling you to create your Sonos network. One Sonos product needs to be connected to your router to get started, so a Bridge means your Playbar doesn't need to be wired to your router.

The offer is available at all Sonos stockists and will run until the 5th of May.

by Max Langridge

