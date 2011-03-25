UPDATE:

Sonos has given us an update on the Controller for Android app, originally slated for a March release.

Testing has taken longer than expected, so the app is now scheduled for an April release.

The statement reads: "Unfortunately, testing the app is taking a bit longer than we anticipated. The latest addition to our free controller line-up won’t arrive until April, but when it does, it is going to rock.” So says Andrew Schulert, Vice President, Quality, at Sonos.

Published 10.02.2011:

Sonos is to launch a free Android remote control app, giving Android smartphone users complete control of their Sonos multiroom systems.

The Controller for Android app will be available in March as a free download from Android Market. (There's already an unofficial free Andronos app available which also controls Sonos systems).

The new app is designed to work on any Android smartphone running Android 2.1 or later and with a screen resolution of 320 x 480, 480 x 800 or 480 x 854.

Apple iPhone and iPad users have already had access to a free controller app, which, as with this Android version, can work seamlessly alongside the Sonos Controller 200 remote control and desktop software.

The Controller for Android app from Sonos will make its public debut at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 14-17th.

