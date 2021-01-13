Sonos adds new artist stations and music shows to Sonos Radio

If you're a Sonos owner, you're probably familiar with Sonos Radio. It's now the 3rd most streamed service on Sonos, offering a selection of curated, non-stop radio stations, ideal for easy music discover and background working-from-home listening.

Having added Sonos Radio HD last year, a premium service offering lossless, CD-quality, ad-free radio stations and exclusive artist shows, Sonos is now further bolstering its content offering, with new artist stations and music shows across both the standard and HD radio streams.

Launching today is D'Angelo's Feverish Fantazmagoria and this will be followed by FKA twig’s main squeeze, airing 10th February, Corey Smyth’s Blacksmith Radio, launching 10th February, Björk’s TBD (24th February) and The Chemical Brothers’ Radio Chemical (2nd March). These new stations, only available on Sonos Radio HD, see the artist playing their music selections and offering a commentary throughout – much like a radio show, then.

New genre stations will be added to Sonos Radio HD too, including Blacksmith Radio from Corey Smyth, an industry veteran and the manager of De La Soul, Vince Staples, Mos Def and Dave Chappelle. The station promises insider conversations alongside some of Smyth's favourite music.

(Image credit: Sonos)

If you don't want to pay £7.99 ($7.99) for Sonos Radio HD, then fear not, there is still fresh content coming. Sonos Sound System, an ad-free station available to all, is getting some updates, with new shows and music from existing partners, Thom Yorke, Brittany Howard, Dolly Parton and Third Man Records.

There are also completely new shows coming to Sonos Sound System: Object of Sound promises weekly music and culture from poet Hanif Abdurraqib, Black is Black will be a monthly look "into music of the black diaspora" and Unsung sees artists championing lesser known musicians that they think deserve more attention.

New Artist Radio Hours from Tiwa Savage, Chris Stapleton, A$AP Ferg, Yola, Japanese Breakfast and Sun Ra Arkestra are all set to air in the coming weeks, too.

Many of these new shows will also be available on Mixcloud and as podcasts, too, expanding the Sonos Radio reach outside of the Sonos app and your home music system. Could this pave the way for the long-rumoured Sonos headphones? We shall see.