Sky confirms HDR upgrade plans for older Sky Q boxes

Sky has confirmed how customers can upgrade their older Sky Q box to get a newer model that supports HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) HDR.

Last month, Sky announced that its Sky Q platform was finally, after a very long delay, getting HDR content. However, while the majority of Sky Q boxes supported the HDR update, sadly some older models do not. The British broadcaster has now confirmed that customers with incompatible set-top boxes can upgrade to a HDR-supporting version for £50, as spotted by Forbes.

"To upgrade your box it will cost £50 for self set-up. Additional costs may apply for an engineer install," reads Sky's website, which is where you can now register your interest for a HDR upgrade. A timeframe for receiving an upgraded box isn't detailed, but we'd expect the programme to begin in the coming weeks.

If you don't know whether your Sky Q box is compatible, here's how to check if your Sky Q box supports the HDR update. Aside from a HLG HDR-enabled Sky Q box, all you need to enjoy HDR on Sky is an Ultra HD or Q experience subscription, as well as a TV that supports the broadcast-friendly HLG HDR format (which is most TVs from the 'big' TV brands from the past few years).

If owners of incompatible boxes aren't bothered about watching HDR content on Sky, they needn't upgrade – these older boxes are still fully supported by Sky.

New Sky Nature programming is now available in HDR, with Sky promising more HDR content throughout this year and next. This will include more Sky Nature shows as well as Sky Originals and, in time for Christmas, a selection of the blockbuster movies on Sky Cinema. Next summer, live HDR broadcasts are planned to kickstart with the 2021 Summer Olympics. Sky has confirmed that HDR support will also launch on third-party apps such as Netflix and Disney+ over the "coming months". too.

MORE:

Sky Q is finally getting (some) HDR content

Here's how to watch Disney Plus on Sky Q (and get the best experience)

The best TV box sets and films on Sky and Now TV

Best TVs 2020: budget to premium 4K Ultra HD TVs