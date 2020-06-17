Sky confirms HDR upgrade plans for older Sky Q boxes

Sky has confirmed how customers can upgrade their older Sky Q box to get a newer model that supports HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) HDR.
Last month, Sky announced that its Sky Q platform was finally, after a very long delay, getting HDR content. However, while the majority of Sky Q boxes supported the HDR update, sadly some older models do not. The British broadcaster has now confirmed that customers with incompatible set-top boxes can upgrade to a HDR-supporting version for £50, as spotted by Forbes.
"To upgrade your box it will cost £50 for self set-up. Additional costs may apply for an engineer install," reads Sky's website, which is where you can now register your interest for a HDR upgrade. A timeframe for receiving an upgraded box isn't detailed, but we'd expect the programme to begin in the coming weeks.
If you don't know whether your Sky Q box is compatible, here's how to check if your Sky Q box supports the HDR update. Aside from a HLG HDR-enabled Sky Q box, all you need to enjoy HDR on Sky is an Ultra HD or Q experience subscription, as well as a TV that supports the broadcast-friendly HLG HDR format (which is most TVs from the 'big' TV brands from the past few years).
If owners of incompatible boxes aren't bothered about watching HDR content on Sky, they needn't upgrade – these older boxes are still fully supported by Sky.
New Sky Nature programming is now available in HDR, with Sky promising more HDR content throughout this year and next. This will include more Sky Nature shows as well as Sky Originals and, in time for Christmas, a selection of the blockbuster movies on Sky Cinema. Next summer, live HDR broadcasts are planned to kickstart with the 2021 Summer Olympics. Sky has confirmed that HDR support will also launch on third-party apps such as Netflix and Disney+ over the "coming months". too.
When SkyQ was released Sky said customers wouldn’t own the box it remains the property of Sky. So why don’t they take back the SkyQ box that is now not capable of providing 100% of the service offer and replace it with a new box?
I'll do what I usually have to do every few years and leave them. I'll then get the latest equipment and a better deal.
and now you have to pay to upgrade the box that you don’t own, to get the service that you’re paying fir but can’t receive. Bloody joke, especially with the high monthly costs and other providers (Virgin) offering HDR years before Sky.
Disgusting actions and another penalty for staying a loyal customers. Best to either break the box and get a new one automatically or just cancel the subscription and get a new one when joining again!