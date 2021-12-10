Shure teams up with Grammy Award winner for striking crimson red Aonic Free wireless earbuds

Grammy Award-winning artist Jacob Collier and Shure have joined forces to launch the all-new Aonic Free True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones in crimson chrome red.

Shure, a firm with nearly 100 years of history shaping audio, has apparently been a go-to brand for Jacob Collier since he received an SM58 vocal microphone for his 11th birthday. This next evolution of Shure – the result of a collaboration with the Grammy Award-winner – brings technology from the studio to the street, promising the same high-quality Shure audio that so many artists and creators rely on to the rest of us.

Announced earlier this month in graphite grey, Aonic Free have garnered some initial praise – although we have yet to test them. With the holidays around the corner, a great-sounding pair of sound isolating earphones are at the top of many a wish list though, and the eye-catching crimson chrome red certainly fuses style with function on paper.

A plethora of musicians have trusted Shure gear on stage and in the studio over the years, including Elvis, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Lopez, Luke Bryan and now, Jacob Collier.

"Frankly, the Aonic Free are the perfect option for anyone who wants studio-quality audio, anywhere," said Collier.

“Jacob’s close relationship with Shure and his discerning ear for the highest-quality audio made it a natural decision for us to work with him on this campaign,” said Brooke Giddens, head of global artists marketing at Shure.

As with their grey counterparts, Shure Aonic Free earphones provide a hook-free, pocketable design in a sleek, lightweight, and compact design. In a world where personalisation is expected, you can also tailor the audio experience with the ShurePlus Play app’s custom multi-band EQ and presets. And, in addition to the feature controls, the app lets you customise tone and voice prompts for important notifications such as power on/off, connection confirmation, and low battery.

When noise cancellation is a must, Shure's Sound Isolation technology is incorporated, promising to easily block extraneous noise up to 37dB. To hear immediate surroundings, Environmental Mode activates exterior microphones with just the press of a button too.

With a claimed 21 total hours of playback (seven hours of listening with two full additional charges from the pocket-friendly carrying case) and a fast charge feature for one hour of playback after only 15 minutes in the case, the battery life sounds good, if a step below class-leading.

Shure Aonic Free True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones are now available in both Graphite Grey and the new Crimson Chrome Red for a retail price of £179 / $199 / €199. Purchase includes the earphones, a fit kit with Comply foam sleeves in S/M/L, pocketable charging case, and USB-C charging cable.

MORE:

Check out the best true wireless headphones around

Looking to save on a set of earbuds? Here are the best headphones deals

See our pick of the best audiophile headphones