Shure's new Aonic Free wireless earbuds are customisable and sleek

By

The Aonic Free are the first Shure wireless in-ears to ditch the company's 'ear hook' design

Shure Aonic Free
(Image credit: Shure)

Shure has unveiled its latest true wireless in-ears, the Aonic Free – the company's first not to feature an outer ear hook to anchor the headphones in place. Instead the Aonic Free have a more traditional earbud design that is said will still deliver high-quality audio while also offering users the flexibility to personalise their sound.

The earbuds feature sound isolation technology based on Shure’s professional in-ear stage monitors and sport a foam sleeve and angled design that the company says will comfortably block up to 37dB while providing a distortion-free, secure fit. There's also a customisable Environmental Mode that activates exterior microphones to let in more ambient sound.

Users will also be able to alter volume, playback and call control with a single press on either earbud or in the ShurePlus Play App, available for iOS and Android.

The app also acts as a music player, supporting standard and hi-res music files. It offers recallable multi-band EQ controls and presets as well as settings to change tone and voice prompts for notifications like power on/off, connection confirmation, and low battery.

Battery life with a single charge is seven hours and the pocket-sized carry case holds a further two charges for 21 hours of total playback. A fast-charge feature provides one hour of playback from just 15 minutes in the case. 

Shure’s True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones Aonic Free are now available for £179 / $199 (around AU$329). They're come in Graphite Grey and the box includes Comply foam sleeves in S/M/L, a charging case and a USB-C charging cable.

MORE

Check out the best true wireless headphones around

Our pick of the best audiophile headphones

Looking to save big? Here are the best headphones deals

Mary Stone

 

Mary is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? and has over a decade of experience working as a sound engineer mixing live events, music and theatre.