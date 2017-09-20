Shure has announced that it is adding two pairs of wireless in-ear headphones to its successful SE Sound Isolating Earphone range. It is also launching a Bluetooth Accessory Cable, which will be sold separately, and untether those already in possession of a pair of SEs with detachable enclosures.

There will be new wireless versions of the company’s SE112 and SE215 (pictured, above) models, priced at US$100 and US$150 respectively. These will offer up to eight hours battery life and Bluetooth 4.1 connection up to 10m, naturally blocking out 37dB of outside noise with the same sound-isolating design as the wired model.

Meanwhile, the accessory cable will mean owners of Shure earphones, such as the Award-winning SE425s (pictured, below), will be able to add the same wireless capabilities without being required to shed the performance they’ve grown to love. The accessory cable will be priced US$100.

All three products will offer multi-point pairing capability, meaning listeners can pair two devices simultaneously without the need to reconnect each time.

The SE112s will be available in black, while the SE215s come in clear, translucent black, translucent blue or white finishes.

For more details, visit the Shure website.

