Save $900 on a 65-inch Samsung 8K TV with this early Black Friday deal

Now could be the ideal moment to buy your first 8K TV with this superb price drop on the 65in Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV over at Best Buy ahead of the Black Friday sales.

The Q800T is the lower-specced but, crucially, far more affordable of Samsung's two 8K TV ranges for 2020. It's not one we've had in for review but it features the top-end Samsung Quantum Processor 2.0 8K, full-array local dimming and a next-generation ATSC 3.0 TV tuner.

Samsung's Deep Learning Super Resolution tech is a key upgrade on its 2019 8K QLEDs which makes upscaled content look even better than before – important while we wait for a steady flow for 8K content. There's no scrimping on the luxury features either, thanks to the OneConnect box that comes as part of the package.

Samsung Q800T 65in 8K QLED TV $3500 $2300 at Best Buy

Don't miss this excellent deal on a Samsung 8K TV. With a OneConnect box, ATSC 3.0 tuner and impressive picture processing power, now could be the perfect time to future proof yourself.View Deal

The Q800T is the most affordable Samsung 8K TV we've seen so far. The 65in variant launched at $3500 but this Best Buy deal sees a staggering $900 lopped off, making it a seriously tempting purchase.

Naturally, it's HDR-enabled with HDR10+ included, while its Q-Symphony feature allows the TV speakers to work in conjunction with a Samsung Q-series soundbar. There's also improved object tracking in the TV's speaker set-up and the usual excellent app selection that comes with Tizen, Samsung's excellent speaker system.

