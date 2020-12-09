Save $500 on this remarkably cheap 65-inch Vizio OLED TV at Best Buy

Best Buy has turned back time and rebooted one of its best ever Black Friday deals: $500 off the 65-inch Vizio OLED-H1. This 4K UHD SmartCast TV is normally $1999.99, but Best Buy has once again slashed the price to an amazingly low $1499.99.

Not only is this one of the cheapest 65-inch OLED TVs we've ever seen, it comes stuffed with features including Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. At this price, it's well worth considering.

Vizio 65-inch OLED TV deal

Vizio 65-inch OLED H1 4K smart TV: $2000 $1500 at Best Buy

OLED is the hottest TV tech and to see a 65-inch OLED TV hit $1500 pretty exciting. This model will level up your home viewing with Dolby Vision HDR, Vizio's latest ProGaming Engine and more – and all for $1499.99.View Deal

Vizio is best known for its affordable AV kit, but in 2020 it dipped its toe in the premium TV pond with the launch of its first OLED TV range – the 55in OLED55-H1 and 65in OLED65-H1 (launched at $1300 and $2000 respectively).

We've not reviewed either of these particular Vizio TVs (here are the best OLED TVs we've tested), but their specs bode well. They're powered by Vizio's top-of-the-line IQ Ultra picture processor, which leverages a brand-new 3D color engine for superior color reproduction, as well as AI and machine-learning for improved resolution and detail.

Vizio has seemingly gone big with features, too. Both support the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats, next-gen HDMI 2.1 sockets with eARC, and the brand's own SmartCast TV platform with Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, CBS All Access, NBC and Prime Video streaming apps.

Impressive - especially when you consider the $500 saving at Best Buy. We saw the same deal surface around Black Friday, but with fresh crop of TVs due in the new year, this may be your last chance to secure this particular deal.

Got a bigger budget or want a bigger screen size? There's plenty more excellent OLED TV deals ahead of the holidays.

MORE:

Our pick of the top Best Buy Christmas deals

Browse today's best TV deals

Upgrade your listening experience: best headphone deals