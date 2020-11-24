The best Black Friday OLED TV deal yet saves you $1000 on a 65-inch Sony

There's a ton of Black Friday TV deals competing for your cash, but $1000 off a 65-inch Sony OLED TV is going to take some beating.

New for 2020, this Sony A8H OLED TV offers sleek design, great performance and state-of-the-art sound. Normally $2799, the 65-inch variant (model number: XBR-65A8H) is currently down to just $1798 at Amazon.

It's one of the retailer's 'Limited Time' deals, so if you're interested you might want to put down your coffee and get clicking...

Best Black Friday OLED TV deal

Sony XBR-A8H 65-inch 4K OLED TV $2800 $1800 at Amazon

The Sony A8 2020 OLED TV's picture majors on realism and authenticity, without sacrificing punch and vibrancy. It sounds superb, too, and boasts a sleek, subtle design. This model sits just below the flagship A9 – but features much of the same tech. Now reduced by $1000, it's a real steal.

We've not reviewed the 65-inch XBR-65A8H, but we have throughly tested its smaller sibling, the 55-inch XBR-55A8H. And of it we said: "It is simply put one of Sony’s top 2020 OLEDs, and one of the company's best ever TVs."

The A8H features Sony's top processor, the X1 Ultimate, which brings with it features such as Object-Based Super Resolution, designed to intelligently analyse and enhance the definition of individual objects in an image.

This OLED also boasts Sony’s Pixel Contrast Booster and X-Motion Clarity motion processing, so you can expect a crisp picture whether watching the Super Bowl or Saving Private Ryan.

As for smarts, there are plenty of apps on-board, with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus delivering 4K content complete with Dolby Vision HDR, and Google Play Movies & TV also in 4K HDR.

Our only real only real criticism of the A8H was that its lacked the very latest HDMI gaming features (Auto Low Latency and Variable Refresh Rate), meaning that those with next-gen consoles might be better off picking from our list of the best gaming TVs instead.

Still, for everyone else this class-leading TV is a mouthwatering prospect. If you plan to snap one up, we'd do so now, because Amazon has marked this deal as a 'Limited Time' offer. As you can see in the internet-scouring deals box below, Best Buy and other retailers have also reduced this 65-inch Sony OLED TV, but we can't say how long those deals will last either.

