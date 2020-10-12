Save big bucks on Nebula mini projectors in the Prime Day sales

Think portable mini projector and it's the Anker Nebula brand every time. The great news is that all of the Nebula portable projectors have nearly 30 percent off as part of the Amazon Prime Day sales.

The 720p Nebula Capsule II is down to $400 while the even brighter Nebula Mars II is down to just $330. You can also pick up the 854 x 480px Nebula Apollo for $245 and the big, bad 4K UHD Nebula Cosmos Max for $1189. Don't delay, though, the Amazon countdown suggests that these deals will be active for today only.

The Nebula Capsule II brings access to the Google Play app store through its Android TV OS which means plenty of content alongside whatever else you'd like to attach to its HDMI port. It can project an image of 20-100 inches in size at a brightness of 200 lumens.

For a step up in brightness to 300 lumens, it's the Nebula Mars II instead. Its 2x10W speaker system is a little heftier than the 8W of the Capsule II. It'll also go bigger with a picture up to 150 inches. Nonetheless, it's still cheaper to buy because it's an older device running a more dated version of Android TV. Any missing apps can be added by using a media streamer, though.

Its four-hour battery should be enough to last even the most epic of movies.

The baby of the family is the Nebula Apollo but it's still fully-featured despite its lower resolution. It's like the Mars II but with a 100in display maximum, 200 lumens of brightness and a single 6W speaker.

The Nebula Cosmos Max is like a souped-up version of the Capsule II. It has the same Android TV 9.0 and Chromecast connectivity but offers 4K HDR resolution, 1500 lumens and 4 x 10W speakers. At 13.78 x 9.84 x 3.94 inches and 3.8lbs, it's not designed as a portable and should be ceiling or table mounted,.

The price of these Nebula projectors fluctuate throughout the seasons but you won't find the prices lower than today's.

