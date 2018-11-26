Save 55% on Bose QC 25 noise-cancelling headphones

The Cyber Monday sales continue and you can still make a big saving on the Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones.

There is currently 55% off the original price, with the headphones now down from £289.95 to £124.94 . That's a healthy saving of £160.01. Don't forget that penny.

Award-winning headphones when they were first released, they still offer great noise-cancellation, making them ideal for planes and trains, as well as a clear, balanced sound, and a comfortable fit.

If you want the latest models, complete with wireless Bluetooth connectivity, then take a look at the Bose QC 35 and the Bose QC 35 II .

But these QC25 headphones remain good value, especially seeing as they're still available at quite such a low price this Cyber Monday.