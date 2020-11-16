Save 20% on Sony's WH-1000X4 headphones with this Amazon Black Friday deal

Looking for a door-busting Black Friday deal on a pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones? How about our favourite ever pair? Well, then you're in luck: the new Sony WH-1000XM4 are now 20 per cent off at Amazon.

Normally $350, they're currently down to just $278.

they're richly detailed, enjoyably dynamic and have a natural knack for timing and rhythms. Nothing really lets them down either – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great.

The five-star What Hi-Fi? Award-winning WH-1000XM4 are not only Sony's latest premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones but the best the firm has made. With a winning combination of stunning sound, 30-hour battery life, intuitive controls and adjustable noise-cancelling, they're tough to beat – especially now they're on the end of a $70 saving,

The XM4 are as comfortable as their predecessor (the cheaper, also discounted WH-1000XM3) and introduce new useful features that elevate the user experience (such as ‘Speak to Chat’, which allows you to talk to someone while the headphones are still on your head).

More importantly, you’re getting a serious hike in sound quality over the XM3. The sense of musicality and enthusiasm remains as addictive as ever here, but you can also hear big improvements over the XM3 across the board. That's partly down to the introduction of a brand new sound processor, the DSEE Extreme engine, that upscales compressed music to near hi-res quality with the help of artificial intelligence. In short, they deliver a sonic masterclass.

Of course, $278 is still a serious chunk of change, but if you have the cash to splash you certainly won't be disappointed with the WH-1000XM4.

