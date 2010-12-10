Designed to fit TVs of up to 52in, the new stand is of a three-shelf design, able to support 68kg on the top shelf, 22.6kg on the middle one and 34kg on the bottom.

It has a high-glass black lacquer finish and tempered glass shelves, with cable management holes to allow wiring to be hidden away and adjustable feet for levelling.

The open design allows unrestricted airflow for cooling, and Sanus UK country manager Andy Graham says that 'The Basic Series brings a fresh new look to our Foundations line at an affordable price point for value-conscious consumers and interior designers.'

The BFV145 is available now.



