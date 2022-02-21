Samsung announces availability date for its 2022 8K and 4K Neo QLED TVs

Amidst weeks of reports that its 2022 QD-OLED TVs are facing manufacturing delays, Samsung has announced the European release dates for its new line-up of Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs.

The 2022 range of Neo QLED 8K and 4K TVs will be available to purchase from 6th April, with a pre-order window open from 16th March until 5th April and pre-registration running from 22nd February until 15th March.

The line-up, topped by the flagship QN900B, includes six series, with sizes ranging from 43-inches up to 85-inches.

This year’s 8K Neo QLED models are the QN900B - available 65-inches, 75-inches, 85-inches; the QN800B – in 65-inches, 75-inches, 85-inches and the QN700B – available in 55-inches, 65-inches and 75-inches.

Meanwhile, the 4K Neo QLED range comprises the QN95B – available in 55-inches, 65-inches, 75-inches, 85-inches; the QN90B – available in 43-inches, 50-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, 75-inches, 85-inches and the QN85B – available in 55-inches, 65-inches, 75-inches, 85-inches.

Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs were launched last year with quite a bit of fanfare and claims from the company that by shrinking its LEDs and packing more of them into the backlight layer, the contrast of these models would be comparative to that of OLEDs.

The 2021 Neo QLEDs mostly lived up to the hype and garnered a number of five-star reviews from us here at What Hi-Fi?. Despite its ventures into other screen technologies such as QD-OLED and MicroLED, Samsung is not only sticking with Neo QLED for the majority of its line-up but is expanding it even further.

On-board the 2022 Neo QLEDs will boast the latest version of Samsung’s Neo Quantum Processor, including the introduction of advanced contrast mapping with ‘BLU’ (backlight unit). Samsung says that this innovation will increase brightness and allow a jump from 12-bit gradation to 14-bit, resulting in greater control of each Mini LED. Ultimately, Samsung says the TV will regulate its brightness across 16,384 zones instead of the 4096 in 2021.

The software also offers ‘Shape Adaptive Light’ technology, which Samsung says will analyse lines, shapes and surfaces to control the light emitted from the Quantum Mini LEDs for enhanced brightness and accuracy. And there’s a new feature called ‘Real Depth Enhancer’, an algorithm that distinguishes objects against a background, processing them differently for a greater sense of depth.

Alongside upgrades in visuals, the 2022 Neo QLEDs get a sonic boost with Object Tracking Pro, which builds upon last year’s OTS (Object Tracking Sound) by incorporating up-firing speakers that help the TV’s audio better move in tandem with the image on the screen. The addition of top channel speakers also means that the new Neo QLEDs will also deliver on-board Dolby Atmos sound.

The new screens will also feature upgrades, including an updated Tizen interface, with more options for personalisation, Cloud gaming integration and, on specific models, ultra-high refresh rates of up to 4k@144Hz.

Pricing for the latest Neo QLED models is not yet available.

MORE

Samsung 2022 TV line-up: everything you need to know

QD-OLED TV: everything you need to know about the game-changing new TV tech

LG 2022 TV line-up: everything you need to know