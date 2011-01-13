Under the agreement, one 3D blockbuster will be shown each month at the BFI IMAX to create "an impressive and memorable experience for UK film goers", says Samsung.

Amanda Neville, director of the BFI, says: "Last year was a triumph for 3D films and, with the biggest screen in the UK, BFI IMAX showcases 3D in all its glory like nowhere else. Samsung are pioneers in the field of 3D TV and we are very pleased to be partnering with them over the coming year."

Films to be shown in 3D during 2011 include: Mars Needs Mum, Thor, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Transformers, Cars 2 and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, part 2.

Cinema goers will also be able to get a taste of 3D before the film by viewing one of the Samsung 3D TVs in the IMAX lobby.

The series of screenings will run between January and September 2011. For further information about times and dates of specific screenings, visit the BFI website.

