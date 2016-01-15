The Quad VA-One (£1400) uses three different models of valve which serve up a total of 2x12W amplification.

Connectivity includes analogue and digital inputs, with optical, coaxial and USB Type B all available for connecting your digital sources. File compatibility extends all the way up to 24-bit/192kHz.

There's also Bluetooth connectivity (including aptX) if you want to use a straightforward streaming option from a smartphone or tablet.

The chassis is finished in Quad's classic Lancaster Grey and features a motorised potentiometer on the front, together with input and pairing controls and 6.3mm headphone jack.

You can get a first look at the new amp at the Headroom Show, 29th-30th January at Metropolis Studios, London.

MORE: Best stereo amplifiers 2016