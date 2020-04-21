Trending

Qobuz is offering What Hi-Fi? readers free hi-res album downloads

Download £400 worth of hi-res and CD-quality music completely free

Qobuz is exclusively offering What Hi-Fi? readers 29 hi-res and CD-quality album downloads completely free of charge. So if you're reading this, good news: you qualify!

The list of 29 free albums include eight in hi-res and 21 in CD quality, featuring everything from classical greats and jazz infusion to to medieval polyphonies to and even Congolese rumba.

No credit card is required, you just need to register for a Qobuz account (which can be created for free, without commitment) and be ready and willing to hear music in glorious high-resolution. Which we know you are.

This limited offer is valid until 15th May 2020.

The French firm's established music download store sits alongside its equally established music streaming service, which became the first of its kind to offer CD-quality and hi-res streams in the UK and boasts one of the strongest hi-res catalogues out there.

Looking to commit to a hi-res music streaming service? After listening to the quality of the free downloads on offer here, Qobuz hopes you just might. Qobuz offers two packages: the Studio Premier plan (£14.99/$14.99 per month or £149.99/$149.99 per year) for streaming of Qobuz’s 50 million-track library; and Sublime+, offering the same discounted purchases but now costing £249.99/$249.99 for the year.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • fazalmajid 22 April 2020 16:18
    Very generous indeed! I already had the Nielsen Concertos, it's an outstanding album.

    I am not interested in streaming services, but I will certainly consider them in the future alongside my standby, Presto Classical, as I did not know they also did downloads,
  • skybertie 22 April 2020 17:40
    Err I'm trying to do this, but to get the downloads I need to have a subscription. I can have a one month free trial but that still requires giving credit card details... so I don't understand "No credit card is required, you just need to register for a Qobuz account (which can be created for free, without commitment) and be ready and willing to hear music in glorious high-resolution."
  • fazalmajid 22 April 2020 17:47
    I didn't have an account, so I just signed up for one, but it didn't ask me to set up a free trial, I just went back to the offer page, added them to my cart and checked out.
  • skybertie 22 April 2020 18:43
    fazalmajid said:
    I didn't have an account, so I just signed up for one, but it didn't ask me to set up a free trial, I just went back to the offer page, added them to my cart and checked out.
    Thank You ... That worked... I got deflected by all those "to hear this album sign up now" banners... never thought of just putting it all in a basket and going for it!
