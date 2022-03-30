QLED TV deal: save $350 on Samsung's stylish 50-inch Frame TV

Samsung's QN50LS03A 50-inch QLED 4K TV is on sale at World Wide Stereo for just $950, which knocks a whopping $350 off its original retail price of $1300.

The QN50LS03A product line is called 'The Frame' because of its minimalist design that adopts the aesthetics of an actual picture frame. Samsung styles the QN50LS03A as not just something to watch movies on but to also showcase photos or art on when the TV's turned off.

Samsung The Frame QLED TV deal

Samsung QN50LS03A: $1300 $950 at World Wide Stereo (save $350)

Samsung's Frame packs in a 4K QLED display, HDR, and 120Hz support alongside a sleek, modern design that's the perfect fit as the centerpiece of your living room.

Samsung's well-known in the AV world, but the QN50LS03A is no ordinary TV. It sports a QLED display with HDR10 and 120Hz support; Bluetooth 5.1 and a variety of apps and smart functionality, but that's not the whole story.

The QN50LS03A sports a clean, natural look with thick, customizable bezels, designed to make the TV look and feel as natural as any framed painting you might see hanging on the wall of somebody's house.

Accordingly, the QN50LS03A is built to function as an art piece when you aren't actually watching TV. You can choose to display different artworks or photos from your personal collection all with the flick of a button.

Usually, Samsung's Frame line comes at a premium because it's a more luxury proposition, but with a meaty $350 off, the 50-inch model now comes in below $1000. It could be one to consider if you want a 4K TV with serious style.

