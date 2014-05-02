Q Acoustics has announced details of a new soundbar, the Media 4 (or M4), which is due to go on sale this June for £400.

The Q Acoustics Media 4 has analogue and digital inputs – though it's only digital optical not HDMI – as well as wireless aptX Bluetooth streaming and NFC connectivity.

A stereo, 2.1 speaker configuration, the Q Acoustics M4 soundbar measures 9 x 100 x 14cm, and delivers 100 watts of power, while the downward-firing, active subwoofer has a 15 x 12cm, elliptical design.

There are four audio inputs: a digital optical input, two stereo analogue inputs (one 3.5mm and one stereo input) and an aptX Bluetooth receiver for streaming wireless music from a phone, tablet or any other Bluetooth device.

The soundbar uses twin BMR (balanced mode radiator) drivers, in line with other Q Acoustics products, in an effort to deliver "ultra-wide sound dispersion".

An infrared remote control is supplied, while Q Acoustics claims that many standard set-top box remotes will also work.

While the Media 4 will sit happily enough under a TV, a wall-mount bracket is also supplied if you'd rather attach it to your wall.

Available in black, the Q Acoustics M4 soundbar is due on sale in June for £400.

by Joe Cox

