Pure may be a purveyor of some of our favourite bedside-friendly radios (currently our adoration lies particularly with its Evoke H2), but its new radio range is designed for roaming.

Indeed, Pure is no doubt looking to overhaul our current portable favourite – the award-winning View Quest Blighty – in the battle for people’s pockets.

Both its new Move T4 and Move R3 have DAB/DAB+ and FM tuners with 10 digital and 10 FM presets, and come in black or white finishes.

But that’s where the spec overlap ends. The £100 Move T4 has Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in 4-watt speaker and a rechargeable battery providing up to 15 hours of playback (or up to 22 hours via headphones).

13cm wide and 2cm deep (a good fit for a generously sized coat pocket), the Move T4 also has alarm and sleep timer features, and a two-inch colour screen (protected by tempered glass) for displaying programme and track information.

The more affordable, 100g Move R3 (£90) is even more pocket-sized – albeit slightly less well equipped. There’s no Bluetooth or built-in speaker, but it does come boxed with a pair of in-ear headphones, through which radio can be listened to for 15 hours from a single charge.

Last but not least, it has a 1.6in OLED screen - also with tempered glass protection. Good news for folks who keep everything in one pocket.

