Our Product of the Year winners are those that, within their category, exemplify our performance-per-pound ethos. They’re the best of the best. They’re the ones that stood out during a year’s worth of testing; the ones that entertained and impressed us beyond expectation.

We have 29 Products of the Year in total this year, including our customary Temptation and Readers’ Award winners.

We're also giving out awards to a few new categories this year: Innovation of the Year, Hall of Fame and, for the first time, an Award for an individual for their Outstanding Contribution to the industry.

So without further ado, here's the full list of winners...

TVs

LG OLED55B7V

Tested at £3000 / compare latest prices

The most affordable LG OLED is also our pick of all the 2017 TVs we've reviewed - it delivers an incredible 4K HDR picture for the money. The B7 digs up loads of fine detail, while black levels are superb.

Soundbars and soundbases

Q Acoustics M2

Tested at £300 / compare latest prices

This superb soundbase from Q Acoustics is fantastic value for money. The M2 throws out a soundfield that even feels adequate in the company of 65in screens.

Stereo amplifiers

Rega Brio

Tested at £600 / compare latest prices

The redesigned Brio is a triumph – it's the kind of amplifier we want to leave on and play our entire music collection through again and again. A well-deserved Product of the Year.

Turntables

Rega Planar 3/Elys 2

Tested at £625 / compare latest prices

Rega reigns again with a fantastic upgrade to its Planar 3 turntable. The engaging musical character of the last generation hasn’t been diluted at all. Pound for pound, it's the best turntable we've heard all year.

Stereo speakers

KEF Q350

Tested at £530 / compare latest prices

These sophisticated Q350 speakers deliver a level of clarity and subtlety that’s unheard of at this price. No wonder they're a 2017 Product of the Year.

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Tested at £800 / compare latest prices

Apple wins once again, not just due to its slick interface and design, but because it delivers the best sound we've heard on a smartphone this year. Bass is rich and detailed, midrange subtle and expressive, and treble superbly controlled.

In-ear headphones

Sennheiser Momentum M2 in-ear

Tested at £90 / compare latest prices

For the second year in a row, Sennheiser's Momentum in-ears remain the best value in-ear headphones we’ve heard at this price.

DACs

Chord Hugo 2

Tested at £1800 / compare latest prices

Not the most affordable DAC we've ever tested, but immensely capable. There isn’t another DAC around at this sort of price that is able to communicate so torrentially, so unambiguously or so effortlessly.

Blu-ray players

Sony UBP-X800

Tested at £400 / compare latest prices

If you’re in the market for a quality 4K Blu-ray player, this detailed and colourful Sony is the one we’d recommend.

Home cinema amplifiers

Sony STR-DN1080

Tested at £550 / compare latest prices

Packed with all the latest home cinema technology and a stunning performance to match, the Sony STR-DN1080 is a talented box of tricks.

Speaker packages

Monitor Audio Silver 200 AV12

Tested at £2875 / compare latest prices

Monitor Audio's new Silver range of speakers makes for an Award-winning 5.1 package. It times with military precision, driving action scenes with relentless momentum.

Projectors

Optoma UHD65

Tested at £3000 / compare latest prices

The most affordable 4K projector we've seen, this Optoma should keep you happy for years. A well-deserved Product of the Year.

Wireless speakers

Audio Pro Addon C5

Tested at £230 / compare latest prices

The delightful Addon C5 has Product of the Year written all over it. It's a multi-room wireless speaker that's extremely tough to beat at this price.

On-ear headphones

AKG Y50

Tested at £80 / compare latest prices

These affordable Y50s remain unbeaten for the fourth year in a row thanks to their detailed, open and spacious soundstage.

Wireless headphones

Bowers & Wilkins PX

Tested at £330 / compare latest prices

B&W gets it right first time: these noise-cancelling, wireless headphones deliver smart design and excellent sound which are second to none.

Multi-room systems

Bluesound Generation 2

Tested at £1300 / compare latest prices

Hugely talented, offering up a big, open sound that’s full of detail and enthusiasm, the Bluesound system supports hi-res streaming across your home as well.

Music streamers

Cambridge Audio Azur 851N

Tested at £1200 / compare latest prices

A premium music streamer with the performance to match, this Cambridge continues to entertain us with its talents and picks up another Product of the Year gong.

Streaming services

Tidal

Tested at £20pm

Tidal stands out as a truly compelling streaming proposition, where great sound quality is matched by a strong interface and extensive music catalogue.

Systems

KEF LS50 Wireless

Tested at £2000 / compare latest prices

A terrific modern hi-fi proposition with source, amplification and speakers in one hugely attractive package. They're a great fit for Product of the Year.

Accessories

Arcam rPhono

Tested at £400 / compare latest prices

The rPhono is a capable and informative phono stage that still knows how to have fun. An essential addition to your turntable set-up.

CD players

Marantz CD6006 UK Edition

Tested at £450 / compare latest prices

This tuned-for-UK upgrade to an already great CD player delivers a full dose of power, scale and drive - it's the best we've heard at this price.

Radios

Roberts Stream 93i

Tested at £150 / compare latest prices

This Roberts remains an enjoyable listen with both music and voice radio. Its competitive price and streaming features have seen off rivals for four years in a row.

Set-top boxes

Sky Q

Tested from £54pm / compare latest prices

Sky Q feels utterly contemporary, combining almost every way of watching TV - including 4K Ultra HD broadcasts - and allowing you to access them all over your home.

Portable music players

Astell & Kern AK70 MKII

Tested at £600 / compare latest prices

A precise, dynamic and open character is very much at the core of the AK70 MKII’s sonic signature. Carry your hi-res music around in style.

Tablets

Apple iPad

Tested at £560 / compare latest prices

This 2017 version gives you that elegant and intuitive tablet experience we’ve come to expect from Apple. It's a package that's tough to beat.

Temptation

JBL K2 S9900

Tested at £44,000 / compare latest prices

They’re expensive - obviously - but the K2 S9900s are among the very best speakers money can buy.

Readers' Award

Naim Uniti Atom

Tested at £1750 / compare latest prices

Our Readers' Award reflects the product that you, our readers, have been most excited by this year. From a shortlist of ten products, you voted for the stylish and talented Naim Uniti Atom - an excellent choice.

Innovation of the Year

Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Shape

We think it’s time to recognise the innovation happening in other aspects of the hi-fi industry, so we've handed our first Innovation of the Year Award to Bang & Olufsen’s BeoSound Shape.

This stylish, modular and bespoke wireless music system obliterates the line between traditional systems and interior design. If this is how the future of hi-fi is going to shape up, count us in.

Hall of Fame

KEF LS50 Wireless

Tested at £2000 / compare latest prices

Last year, as What Hi-Fi? celebrated its 40th anniversary, we took a nostalgic look back at four decades of hi-fi and home entertainment. In so doing, we compiled a list of our 40 favourite products of all time.

This year, we’ve introduced a Hall of Fame for products that are instant classics and exemplary in their field. The first Hall of Fame honour goes to the KEF LS50 Wireless – a superb product that seamlessly blends traditional hi-fi values and modern streaming features into one glorious package.

Outstanding contribution

Steve Reichert

And finally, our first ever non-product Award goes to a man who has worked harder, and with greater humour, than most. Steve Reichert has been a fixture in the UK Consumer Electronics industry for longer than decorum dictates we should mention here. (It’s 45 years...)

During long and successful stints at Arcam and Armour Home (where he’s been closely associated with Q Acoustics, Grado and QED, among other brands), Steve has never been less than committed and enthusiastic. Whether tweeting, YouTubing or demonstrating products to journalists, Steve’s passion for his subject is never in doubt.

Bestowing Steve Reichert with this inaugural What Hi-Fi? Award is our way of recognising his contribution to the industry: outstanding.