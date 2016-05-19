Priced at £799, The Classic takes inspiration from some of the top turntables from the 1950s, 60s and 70s and includes a number of parts specifically made for this model, from new adjustable feet to a brand new tonearm.

Pro-Ject claims the turntable's two-plinth design helps isolate the sub-chassis and reduce interference between different parts of the deck. The design effectively decouples the motor from the turntable's main bearing and tonearm.

Other design features targeted at improving sound quality include the use of a dual-platter - the main platter is machined using a special aluminium alloy and lined with special damping material.

There's also a new purpose-built tonearm and bearing assembly for ultra-low friction. As standard, the turntable comes fitted with an Ortofon 2M Silver cartridge but various counterweights will be made available, supporting cartridges weighing up to 25g.

The Classic goes on sale in June and will be available in three finishes: Eucalyptus, Rosenut and Walnut (pictured). Pro-Ject has also announced it plans to sell the new tonearm separately.

