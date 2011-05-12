Just announced by Pro-Ject distributor Henley Designs is the latest version of the Vienna-based company's entry-level Debut turntable, the £250 Debut S/E3.

Available from this month, the S/E3 has the same Piano Black gloss finish seen on the company's high-end turntables, and also features improvements in just about every area of its design.

There's a new 12in platter in place of the 10in one on the original Debut III, and improved bearings in the tonearm, which now carries a pre-fitted Ortofon Super OM10 cartridge in place of the OM5e used on the standard Debut.

The motor is upgraded, and has a new suspension system to decouple it from the plinth, while a round-section belt is now fitted, again to reduce the transmission of noise from motor to sub-platter.

Finally, a junction box on the underside of the plinth is used instead of captive tonearm cabling, allowing buyers to upgrade the turntable interconnects if required.

