Prime Day headphones deal: save 42% on Bose QuietComfort 35 II

The insanely popular Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling headphones are down to a super low price this Amazon Prime Day.

The QC 35 II headphones have always been very popular – they're smart, sound good and feature excellent noise-cancellation – so when there's a great deal on offer, it's really worth considering whether you, or frankly anyone you know, could do with an excellent way to block out the world and listen to some tunes.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II $349 $199

Impressive Bose noise-cancelling wireless headphones that are great on-the-go – and we said that at their original price. Now they have a HUGE Prime Day discount, they are an absolute steal.

The QC 35 II aren't the latest Bose noise-cancelling headphones – that'd be the pricier Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 – but they still boast plenty of up-to-date features. You get three levels of noise cancellation, a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system for clear voice pick-up, hassle-free Bluetooth pairing, and personalised settings through the Bose Connect app.

There's now a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant, which will, at your behest, play music, answer trivia questions and read to you your smartphone notifications.

As we said in our review: "The QuietComfort 35 IIs are hugely effective in a Ronseal kind of way: the excellent noise-cancelling keeps everything around you quiet, and they're exceptionally comfortable. In those regards they're unbeatable, and for many a regular long-hauler, they'll be the most important factors."