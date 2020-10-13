Prime Day headphones deal: save 20% on Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless today

Sennheiser's latest Momentum Wireless noise-cancelling headphones, which we called "superb-sounding" in our five-star review, are on the end of a very decent Amazon Prime Day discount.

From now until 3pm PT (6pm ET), Amazon is offering a 20 per cent saving on these excellent headphones, making them just $318.

These are the third generation of the German brand's popular, premium wireless noise-cancelling over-ears – and the best they've produced yet, further enhancing Sennheiser’s momentum in the headphone market.

They offer a 17-hour battery life and excellent sound quality – expect an energetic, rhythmic presentation with lashings of detail and dynamic insight.

There's also effective noise-cancellation, plenty of clever app features and Amazon Alexa support for hands-free voice command – the Sennheisers are an excellent all-rounder. Especially now that their price is more palatable.

