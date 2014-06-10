Sony has confirmed the PlayStation TV will launch in North America and the UK this autumn.

The PlayStation TV will cost £89, according to T3, and pairs with a PlayStation 4 and brings remote play of PS4 games and access to Sony's music and video streaming services to a second screen.

PlayStation TV owners will also get instant access to over 1,000 games immediately via the PlayStation Network and PlayStation Now (when it launches in the UK) – including titles from the PS One, PS Vita and PSP classics.

You'll be able to continue playing a PS4 game on the PS TV, although PlayStation TV won't work with games requiring the PlayStation Camera. Similarly, not all PS Vita games will be compatible due to differing controls.

The PS TV was released in Japan last year as the PS Vita TV, but Sony waited until this week's E3 – the Electronic Entertainment Expo – to confirm it will come to the US and Europe.

You'll need a PlayStation DualShock 3 or DualShock 4 controller to use the PS TV – and there won't be one supplied.

A $139 bundle will be available with a controller (which still sells for around £34), an 8GB memory card, HDMI cable and a voucher for The Lego Movie game.

