New Pixel 5 smartphone images leaked by noted tipster Jon Prosser

Three weeks to the day since a Pixel 5S was spotted in the wild (and promptly shared on Twitter), a prominent leaker has posted photos of what he claims is the Google Pixel 5 smartphone.

Should we take these images seriously? Probably, because Jon Prosser correctly called 30th September (today) as the release date for the Pixel 5 back on 20th August, and he came good there – Google's 'Launch Night In' event is due to start at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST (that's 4am AEST on 1st October) and we should see the smartphone officially then.

Late night Pixel 5 leak, if you’re up. 👋 pic.twitter.com/Jtegn7x4iHSeptember 30, 2020

In fact, the founder of Front Page Tech has a good track record with leaks in general, having correctly predicted that the Pixel 4a would launch on 3rd August too.

Credit aside, what else might we see at Google's Launch Night In event in a few hours? Apart from getting to know the new Pixel 5 smartphone properly, we're expecting to see the Google Pixel 4a 5G (as the name suggests, it's a 5G version of the Pixel 4a which launched in August) plus the brand new (and much-leaked) Chromecast and a rather tall Nest smart speaker.

How to stay abreast of Google's newest hatchlings? You can watch the event below, but of course, we'll be bringing you detailed reports on each new arrival.

MORE:

Best smartphones 2020: the best phones for music and movies

Best smart speakers 2020: the best voice assistant speakers

Best media streamers 2020: The best TV streaming devices