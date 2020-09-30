Google Pixel 5 is 5G and affordable; Pixel 4a 5G also revealed

After months of rumours and leaks, the Google Pixel 5 is finally official. Right on cue.

At its 'Launch Night In Event', Google drew the curtain on its all-new 5G flagship phone for 2020, in addition to a 5G version of the midrange Pixel 4a handset it launched last month.

(Image credit: Google)

So, let's get down to it. The Pixel 5 (£599, $699, AU$1079) sports a 1080 x 2340 OLED screen with a 432ppi and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. That's larger than the Pixel 4's 5.7in display but, as it keeps the same resolution, has a slightly lower pixel density.

It's a 90Hz display so the rumours around 120Hz proved unfounded, leaving the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 Pro leading the front where absolute screen response is concerned.

Thankfully, the Pixel 4's paltry 2800mAh battery has been replaced by a much more acceptable 4080mAh juice pack for the Pixel 5. It's Qi-certified for wireless charging, too, and as expected can wirelessly charge the Pixel Buds when they're placed on its rear panel.

The dual-camera system array remains but marries an all-new 12.2 MP dual-pixel lens with optical and electronic image stabilisation, with an also new 16 MP ultra-wide that can snap a 107-degree field of view. Super Res Zoom is still onboard for keeping those zoomed-in photos sharp, while Google's excellent Night Sight low-light photography setting is now also available in Portrait Mode.

The rear snapper is capable of capturing 4K/60fps and 1080p/120fps video, with the new Cinematic Pan mode on hand to smoothen them out. The front camera is 8MP.

Google Pixel 5 (Image credit: Google)

With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the Pixel 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and unsurprisingly runs the latest Android 11 OS. Google has waterproofed the Pixel 5, too, giving it a water-protection rating of IPX8, meaning it can be fully submerged in water around a metre deep.

The Pixel 4a 5G (£499, $499, AU$799) boasts a slightly larger (6.2in) FHD+ OLED display – the largest of the three current Pixel devices. It goes without the Pixel 5's smooth display technology, water resistance and wireless charging, but it shares its dual camera system (and photography software smarts), Snapdragon 765G processor, 128GB storage and, of course, 5G support.

It settles for a 3885mAh battery – which is at least up from the 4a's 3140mAh battery – and 6GB of RAM too. Wired headphones users may even be swayed to the 4a 5G over the Pixel 5 for its 3.5mm headphone jack, never mind its lower price tag.

Google Pixel 4a 5G (Image credit: Google)

Available in Just Black and Sorta Sage (green), the Pixel 5 will go on sale on 15th October, priced £599 ($699, AU$1079). Pre-orders are open now.

The Pixel 4a 5G is available in Just Black and starts from £499 ($499, AU$799), with shipping commencing on 19th November. You can join the waiting list now.

Those who purchase the Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a 5G will also get a free Stadia and YouTube Premium trial for three months, 100GB of storage with Google One for three months, and Google Play Pass and Gold/Silver Status on Play Points.

Better yet, buyers of either handset can bag themselves a free pair of Bose QC 35 II headphones if they order by the 19th October.

