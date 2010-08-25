It's only 8.3cm deep, has touch-sensitive controls and can be wall mounted or placed on its matching stand.

The stereo speakers have neodymium tweeter magnets to deliver "rich, powerful sound", says Pioneer.

An infra-red remote control comes as standard, and a component video output means you can view video from your iPod or iPhone on a TV.

The unit will charge any docked iPhone or iPod.

"The latest addition to the Kodo range perfectly combines flexibility with superb sound," says Dominic Feeney of Pioneer GB.

