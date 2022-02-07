Pick up the excellent Amazon Fire TV Cube now at its lowest ever price

The five-star Fire TV Cube is one of the smartest video streamers on the market, not to mention Amazon's most powerful Fire TV device. Normally $120, it's currently down to just $70 at Amazon, saving you $50.

We've seen the Fire TV Cube dip in price before – but this limited time offer undercuts even its Prime Day discount. The price will likely bounce back up any day now, so don't miss out.

Amazon Fire TV Cube $120 $70 at Amazon (save $50)

Amazon's streaming box packs Alexa voice controls, a huge suite of apps (including Apple TV), and 4K picture quality to really show off all your favourite movies and TV shows. At this price, it would be rude not to.

The Fire TV Cube earned a stellar five-star review when we tested it a couple of years ago. It boasts all the major streaming apps, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and the brilliant Apple TV app. And all of these are delivered in 4K and Dolby Vision HDR (HDR10+ is also supported).

It takes care of your musical needs, too, with support for Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and, of course, Amazon Music. Unlike Amazon Fire TV sticks, it has a built-in speaker so you can ask Alexa to check the weather, add items to your shopping list, play specific music tracks or check Wikipedia even when your TV is off.

On top of that, the Fire TV Cube has the full capabilities of an Echo speaker, so you can use this device to control the compatible smart home kit, which it does impressively well.

Add in well-balanced picture performance, some of the most advanced voice controls around, and you have yourself one of the smartest video streamers on the market. Rated five stars at $120, it's now down to $70 at Amazon. That's a steal if you ask us.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $29.99 $20 at Amazon (save $10)

The cheapest Fire TV Stick on the market is now even more of a bargain. But don't let the super-low price fool you. The Fire TV Stick Lite is a great way to bring streaming smarts and Alexa to your TV, plus it's capable of stunning visuals courtesy of HDR.

If you're looking for a cheap and cheerful way to enhance your streaming then the Fire TV Stick Lite is a more affordable way to bring Alexa to your TV. Normally priced at $30, it's almost back down to its Prime Day price at just $20.

The Fire TV Stick Lite is 50 per cent faster than the previous Fire TV Stick and shows content in HD quality with HDR support. Alexa Voice Remote Lite lets you speak to find, launch, and control content, while the user interface puts the main menu at the centre of your screen, making it easier to find what you're looking for. Unlike premium Fire Sticks it doesn't have the TV button controls, so there are no dedicated power, volume and mute buttons – it's all about the voice. There's also no Dolby Atmos here, but for an inexpensive and simple way to enhance your current set-up, this offer is well worth taking advantage of.

