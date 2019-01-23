Philips launches 8804 4K TV range with B&W sound system

Philips launched 903, its first 4K OLED TV range with Bowers & Wilkins audio in 2018, and it now boasts a B&W-equipped 4K LCD TV line.

The 8804 Series, available in 65in (65PUS8804), 55in (55PUS8804) and 50in (50PUS8804) screen sizes features a 50W, 2.1 channel set-up designed by the British speaker manufacturer. The system's two front-firing drivers are hidden beneath a cloth speaker grille designed by Kvadrat, the Danish textiles company.

The LCD TV range gets Philips' trademark three-sided Ambilight, three HDMI inputs, Philips' P5 Perfect Picture Processing and Micro Dimming Pro technology.

There's also a super narrow two-tone bezel that runs around the edge of the screen.

All models are powered by the Android TV Pie operating system, boast Google Assistant built-in and support 'Works with Alexa'.

This new range ticks virtually all the HDR boxes too, with Dolby Vision (and Dolby Atmos), HDR 10+ and HLG support all included.

Philips claims the 8804 series uses the same B&W speaker system found in its five-star 55OLED903 , so we're expecting big things when the range goes on sale during the first half of 2019. Pricing is still to be confirmed.

