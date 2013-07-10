Philips has announced the release of its latest TV, the 60-inch Elevation.

At 13.5mm deep, the Elevation is Philips's slimmest set ever and will be on sale throughout the UK for £2,800 from September.

The company claims the Elevation, featuring Perfect Pixel HD, offers "flicker-free" pictures with vivid colours and a sharp picture – and 900HZ Perfect Motion Rate is said to guarantee smooth and precise picture movement.

The TV also features Wi-Fi Miracast and SimplyShare, designed to let users stream content from their smartphones to the TV screen.

Wi-Fi Smart Screen pulls digital broadcast TV onto users' smartphones, while Multi-room watching means programmes can be streamed to another TV in your home.

The free MyRemote app for iOS and Android, meanwhile, lets users record favourite shows on the go.

A selection of Philips Smart TV apps also ensures that users are able to access – online – video on demand, Skype, social media services and catch-up TV.

The Elevation also comes with Ambilight 4-sided XL which, according to Philips, creates an "illusion of a TV floating in a halo of light".

by Christopher Smith

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+