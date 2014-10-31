In the new range, you'll find three floorstanders (Prestige 95F, 85F and 75F); a bookshelf speaker (Prestige 15B); and two centre channels (Prestige 55C and 45C).

The new range draws on the company's 30 years of speaker-manufacturing heritage, while also implementing "new technologies and expert engineering".

One of the technological innovations is Paradigm's own Perforated Phase-Aligning Tweeter Lens, which is designed to both "protect" the aluminium dome tweeter and act as a Phase Plug.

In terms of design, the Paradigm Prestige series takes on a minimalistic look based on sharp lines and "intricate detailing". The non-resonant cabinets are all handmade in Canada.

Prices range from £1300 for the Prestige 45C in Walnut/Black Walnut or £1500 in Piano Black/Midnight Cherry to £5000/£5600 for the Prestige 95F.

The other prices are: £1600/£1900 for the Prestige 15B; £1700/£1900 for the Prestige 55C; £3000/£3400 for the Prestige 75F; and £4000/£4400 for the Prestige 85F.

