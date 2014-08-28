The Big Turtle Shell is a speaker designed for outdoor use thanks to a water-resistant and shock-proof shell. It can also be used as a power bank to charge external devices via USB.

Connection is via Bluetooth 4.0, meaning users can stream music from smartphones, tablets, laptops or other Bluetooth-enabled devices, with a range of up to 30 feet.

The Big Turtle Shell delivers 110 decibels of "clear audio power", its maker claims, and when laid flat sound is dispersed through 360 degrees. A 7800mAh battery gives a claimed 16 hours of playback.

The Outdoor Tech Big Turtle Shell wireless speaker is available now for £200.