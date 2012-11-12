Imagination Technologies, its subsidiary home electronics brand Pure and Onkyo have joined forces to work on the development of connected audio devices.

In a press statement issued today, Pure says: "This multi-faceted agreement will draw upon Imagination Technologies' breadth of processor, connectivity, cloud and audio technologies to complement Onkyo's market-leading audio expertise, premium brand and geographic reach.

"These will be brought together to enable Onkyo to deliver industry-leading connected audio capabilities across its product range."

In return, Onkyo will assist Pure in the development of new products and will also distribute Pure’s consumer products and cloud-based offering in selected global markets, with Japan as the first.

The deal will enable Onkyo to take advantage of Imagination's Flow cloud technology platform, integrating cloud-connected solutions, including streaming radio and other audio content, advanced music services as well as a growing number of other offerings from Imagination into its own products.

